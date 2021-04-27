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Black particles found in KN95 masks imported from China after soaking in 3% hydrogen peroxide
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124 views • April 27, 2021
What seems to be black nanographene particles were isolated from K95 Filtration masks purchased from food land Ontario. These masks have hundreds of these smaller particles or fibres that seem to be nanographene and are embedded Inside of the masks.
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