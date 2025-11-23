Ukrainian MP Vadim Ivchenko (Batkivshchyna party) said that over half a million AFU soldiers have been killed in the war, with a similar number wounded.

Ivchenko asked what would happen to the families of the dead and wounded: “More than 500,000 are two-hundreds, about the same number three-hundreds. What about their families? What are they dying for?”

When pressed by a journalist on whether he was sure of these figures, he confirmed and added they might be even higher: “Yes… I said it figuratively, but I believe the numbers could be more.”

🐻 Oh... it's more. If a parliament member is allowed to say these numbers, you can imagine what the real ones could be.

Adding:

Ukrainian media reports that Kiev is in panic mode as Zelensky faces a double crisis: a corruption scandal that shattered his domestic standing and an ultimatum from President Trump to accept a peace plan or lose all U.S. support.

According to Ukrainian outlets, Zelensky sees only bad options.

If he accepts Trump’s plan — which requires withdrawing Ukrainian troops from Donbass and other major concessions — he risks being accused not only of corruption but of treason.

If he refuses, Ukraine could lose U.S. backing entirely, worsening the military situation and fueling calls for Zelensky’s resignation.

Leaks in Western media show Zelensky is torn: some signs suggest he may accept the plan, others that he might defy Trump.

But Ukrainian analysts say he is pushing a “third option” — trying to force Trump to rewrite his own peace plan by removing the points Kiev opposes.

But Moscow has already warned that if Trump alters the plan under Ukrainian or European pressure, the Kremlin will not accept it — and might reject it even in its current form.

For Zelensky, this is the point: if Trump changes the plan and Russia then refuses it, Kiev can again accuse Moscow of “not wanting peace” and demand more pressure, sanctions, and weapons from the West.

Inside Ukraine, this strategy also shifts the spotlight away from the corruption scandal.

Ukrainian media note that pushing to “fix Trump’s plan” is becoming the main narrative — conveniently pushing the Mindich corruption case into the background. Rumors in Kiev suggest NABU even stopped releasing new findings under pressure from European partners who don’t want Zelensky weakened during negotiations.

Zelensky has made Andriy Yermak — now under intense criticism — head negotiator, along with NSDC secretary Umerov, who is also tied to the NABU case. If they manage to persuade Trump to revise or delay the plan, Zelensky will present it as a major victory and use it to rehabilitate both himself and his embattled inner circle.

But this only works if Trump agrees to amend the plan or at least postpone his ultimatum.

Ukrainian media stress that signals from Washington are contradictory: some say Trump demands full acceptance by Thursday, others say key people around him were unaware of the plan and don’t fully support it. Trump himself gives mixed messages — tough one day, flexible the next.

Complicating matters further, Vice President Vance’s allies are involved in pushing the plan, but he faces internal rivalry from Secretary of State Rubio, who favors a harder stance toward Russia. Parts of the Republican Party and the entire Democratic Party oppose the plan, as do most European governments.

Despite these fractures, Washington increasingly believes the war is going badly for Ukraine and that future peace terms will only worsen for Kiev. Even pro-Ukrainian voices in Trump’s team now back the plan because of Ukraine’s catastrophic losses.

If Trump refuses to change course, Zelensky risks losing U.S. support and facing total collapse. If he pushes too hard for changes, he risks provoking Moscow and derailing the last chance for a negotiated end to the war.

This is the dilemma Ukrainian media say now dominates Kiev’s political scene — and the reason Zelensky is desperately trying to “turn Trump around,” save Yermak, and make the corruption scandal disappear.