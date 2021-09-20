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Antichrist ALERT RED ALERT >>> Question who is Michael Flynn <<< Praying to not Jesus New Age Michael Flynn Rays of light he knew exactly what he was saying
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112 views • September 20, 2021
We on your instrument of those Sevenfold raise and all your archangels all of them we will not retreat we will not retreat he said we are your instrument
MONDAY MADNESS: WALL STREET AND CRYPTO PLUNGE, VOLCANO ALERT, AND GEN. FLYNN’S 7 RAYS https://www.trunews.com/stream/monday-madness-wall-street-and-crypto-plunge-volcano-alert-and-gen-flynns-7-rays-new
Today on TruNews, financial collapse may be imminent for multiple banks and financial institutions connected to the Evergrande debacle. The La Palma volcano may be making serious waves, of the tsunami kind, that may threaten the US eastern seaboard. Kerry Kinsey shares his experience of being a bold witness for Christ, and how demons are stirred up at the name of Jesus.
In our final segment, General Michael Flynn prays to the ‘seven rays’ and ‘in the name of legions’ at a Charismatic church conference. Was he signaling the Ascended Masters, promoted by Madame Blavatsky and Alice Bailey?
Rick Wiles, Raymond Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (9/20/21)
MONDAY MADNESS: WALL STREET AND CRYPTO PLUNGE, VOLCANO ALERT, AND GEN. FLYNN’S 7 RAYS https://www.trunews.com/stream/monday-madness-wall-street-and-crypto-plunge-volcano-alert-and-gen-flynns-7-rays-new
Today on TruNews, financial collapse may be imminent for multiple banks and financial institutions connected to the Evergrande debacle. The La Palma volcano may be making serious waves, of the tsunami kind, that may threaten the US eastern seaboard. Kerry Kinsey shares his experience of being a bold witness for Christ, and how demons are stirred up at the name of Jesus.
In our final segment, General Michael Flynn prays to the ‘seven rays’ and ‘in the name of legions’ at a Charismatic church conference. Was he signaling the Ascended Masters, promoted by Madame Blavatsky and Alice Bailey?
Rick Wiles, Raymond Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (9/20/21)
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