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Book Review of To Begin the World over Again
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12 views • April 07, 2021
VolumesOfValue presents insightful reviews of nonfiction books.
Expand your horizon with our select list of books which impact society.
This episode reviews -
To Begin the World over Again: How the American Revolution Devastated the Globe
By Matthew Lockwood
Published by Yale University Press, 2019
Print length 512 pages
Website: history.ua.edu/people/matthew-lockwood/
A transcript of this review is at volumesofvalue.blogspot.com.
Expand your horizon with our select list of books which impact society.
This episode reviews -
To Begin the World over Again: How the American Revolution Devastated the Globe
By Matthew Lockwood
Published by Yale University Press, 2019
Print length 512 pages
Website: history.ua.edu/people/matthew-lockwood/
A transcript of this review is at volumesofvalue.blogspot.com.
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