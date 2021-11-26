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Dr Peter McCullough Interview - The Vaccines are Killing People
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344 views • November 26, 2021
Dr Peter McCullough is a world-renowned Cardiologist who has been speaking about the risks of heart complications associated with the vaccines, particularly in relation to younger people.
Links to the sources Dr McCullough mentioned:
https://www.truthforhealth.org
https://aapsonline.org
https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org
https://covid19criticalcare.com
https://worldcouncilforhealth.org
https://covidmedicalnetwork.com
https://www.pandata.org
Weekly McCullough report link:
https://www.iheart.com/podcast/53-the-mccullough-report-88800688/
Links to the sources Dr McCullough mentioned:
https://www.truthforhealth.org
https://aapsonline.org
https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org
https://covid19criticalcare.com
https://worldcouncilforhealth.org
https://covidmedicalnetwork.com
https://www.pandata.org
Weekly McCullough report link:
https://www.iheart.com/podcast/53-the-mccullough-report-88800688/
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