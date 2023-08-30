BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Jessica Sutta's Courageous Journey "Censored Vaccine Injuries" - EP.208 [MIRROR]
TruthParadigm
TruthParadigm
334 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
131 views • August 30, 2023

✝️ The Alpha Warrior Show ✝️

https://rumble.com/v3d0egq-jessica-suttas-courageous-journey-censored-vaccine-injuries-ep.208.html


SPONSERS & ADVERTISERS:


LEARN HOW TO PROTECT YOUR LIFE SAVINGS FROM INFLATION AND AN IRRESPONSIBLE GOVERNMENT, WITH GOLD AND SILVER (#SPONSOR). https://alphalikesgold.com
Once you complete the form, you’ll receive a call from a specialist within 15 minutes (during business hours)-But there’s more! After completing the form you’ll receive a THANK YOU email, once you receive that email, if you call them before they call you at the number on the email- YOU WILL GET A FREE 1oz PURE SILVER RONALD REAGAN COIN.

BUY YOUR ALPHA GEAR AT: https://thealphawarriorshow.tv/collections/all

SUMMARY:

Prepare for a heartfelt and emotional episode of "The AlphaWarrior Show" as host Alpha engages in a touching conversation with former pop star Jessica Sutta, renowned for her role in the iconic pop group "PUSSYCAT DOLLS." Their conversation takes us from the dazzling heights of Hollywood stardom to the depths of Jessica's personal struggle, as she shares her journey of fighting for her life following an adverse injury from the COVID-19 vaccine.

In this deeply moving episode, Jessica opens up about the challenges she's faced, not only in dealing with her health crisis but also in confronting the gaslighting and cancel culture that often silences those suffering from vaccine injuries. Her courage to address these issues comes at a pivotal time, with President Biden seeking funding for vaccines and the specter of a new COVID variant looming, bringing the possibility of lockdowns back into the headlines.

Join us for this touching conversation, filled with raw emotion and genuine humanity, as Alpha and Jessica tackle the unspoken battles faced by vaccine injury survivors. Together, they shed light on the strength it takes to persevere in the face of adversity and to speak out against social fears. This episode is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and a call for hope and understanding in these uncertain times.

Follow and Support Jessica on Twitter Here: https://twitter.com/JSutta

Dr. Ardis Website: https://thedrardisshow.com USE PROMO CODE: ALPHA

EXCLUSIVE FREE SCREENING PASSES "DISEASE IN REVERSE" Here: https://diseaseinreverse.com/?a=643c3b6dcab57&b=7a24afe6

HEALTH SECRET - NEW HOPE SERIES:
Link for Alpha's Audience: https://autoimmuneseries.com/?a=643c3b6dcab57

MYPATRIOTSUPPLY:
https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6539742.306c777

MYPILLOW (MIKE LINDELL):
Receive a FREE gift using promo code: ALPHA
https://www.mypillow.com/alpha

Or Call 1-800-655-7135 Promo Code: ALPHA

DR. ZELENKO PROTOCOL:
https://zstacklife.com/ALPHA

GRAITHCARE “YOUR INDEPENDENT PATIENT ADVOCATE”
Watch Episode#50 for complete details
https://graithcare.com and Referred By Code: AlphaWarrior

PATREON:
https://www.patreon.com/TheAlphaWarriorShow

WANT A RUMBLE ACCOUNT, REGISTER WITH OUR REFERRAL LINK: https://rumble.com/register/TheAlphaWarriorShow/

SHOW CREDITS & LINKS:

https://react19.org
https://twitter.com/React19org
Twitter: https://twitter.com/JSutta
IG: https://www.instagram.com/iamjessicasutta/

SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS:

WEBSITE: https://www.thealphawarriorshow.tv
TWITTER MAIN: https://twitter.com/xAlphaWarriorx
TWITTER ALPHAWARRIOR: https://twitter.com/alphawarriorinc
TWITTER PODCAST: https://twitter.com/AlphaWarriorPod
TRUTH SOCIAL: https://truthsocial.com/@AlphaWarrior
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/alphawarrior
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/TheAlphaWarriorShow
TWITCH: https://www.twitch.tv/thealphawarriorshow
DLIVE: https://dlive.tv/TheAlphaWarriorShow
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thealphawarriornetwork

CONTACT ALPHA AT LINKS BELOW:

LINKTREE: https://linktr.ee/TheAlphaWarriorShow
WEBSITE: https://www.thealphawarriorshow.tv
Email: [email protected]

SUPPORT:

To Support Alpha in his battle against a corrupt government and his freedom, follow the links below.

GIVESENDGO: https://www.givesendgo.com/DefendPatriotLuna

SPECIAL THANKS:

It’s been an unbelievable journey and fight for me the last 2.5 years and I know God has a plan. Although this journey at times has seemed unbearable, its through the love of my family and my patriot supporters (YOU) that has reminded me of my oath to continue the fight. I am thankful beyond measure for all of your support, in words and financially that has allowed me to carry on. So thank you and God bless you.

The fight is not over, but together we will win.

Respectfully,

Alfredo “Alpha” Luna

Keywords
germscovidthealphawarriorshowjessicasutta
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Study Finds Low Muscle Strength Associated with Greater Infection Risk

Study Finds Low Muscle Strength Associated with Greater Infection Risk

Petra Stone
Acai: What Research Says About the Amazonian Superfruit

Acai: What Research Says About the Amazonian Superfruit

Coco Somers
Texas attorney general pushes to revive Pfizer lawsuit over vaccine efficacy claims

Texas attorney general pushes to revive Pfizer lawsuit over vaccine efficacy claims

Cassie B.
The hidden cost of &#8220;slightly elevated&#8221; blood pressure in your 30s

The hidden cost of “slightly elevated” blood pressure in your 30s

Willow Tohi
Studies Link Thymus Health to Longevity, Disease Risk in Adults

Studies Link Thymus Health to Longevity, Disease Risk in Adults

Morgan S. Verity
The silent saboteur: How excess brain iron fuels Alzheimer&#8217;s long before memory fails

The silent saboteur: How excess brain iron fuels Alzheimer’s long before memory fails

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy