VACCINATED VULNERABLE TO 5G KILL GRID – STEW PETERS – DR. REINER FUELLMICH

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich reports his latest findings on the dangers of 5G technology, which can create COVID-like symptoms, as well as being a potential kill switch. DARPA recently deployed the COFFEE phased array antenna system. Their documents clearly state microwave and millimeter wave (5G) create "reactive oxygen species" in the human cell, which essentially starves the cell of oxygen, destroys the cell's mitochondria, and create respiratory symptoms.

