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Be careful who you follow.
Q
Not knowing or being unsure about the back-channel military intelligence operation, known as Q, is one thing… an understandable thing. But the influencers that berate & belittle & bemoan it, preaching that it’s not real or it’s run by deep state, and they do so to the point of flippantly throwing around the word, q-tard, or what have you, these are the people, that will lead you off a cliff.