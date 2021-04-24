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Η Τουρκία δεν έχει ΙΣΤΟΡΙΑ, έχει μόνο ΠΟΙΝΙΚΟ ΜΗΤΡΩΟ
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33 views • April 24, 2021
Πηγή Dimitris Kompogiannis https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5h1GqirqMk0&;t=24s
TRT World https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0oGXENYEztM&;t=4s
Η Τουρκία δεν έχει ΙΣΤΟΡΙΑ, έχει μόνο ΠΟΙΝΙΚΟ ΜΗΤΡΩΟ
To Κανάλι « Ελλάς Ελλήνων Χριστιανών », είναι μία ενημερωτική, ψυχαγωγική ιστοσελίδα, με ειδήσεις
Περισσότερα στην επίσημo Blog elliniko-arxeio https://elliniko-arxeio.blogspot.com
ΚΆΝΕΤΕ ΕΓΓΡΑΦΉ ΣΤΟ ΚΑΝΆΛΙΑ
Ελλάς Ελλήνων Χριστιανών 1) https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwoWum-x6_7WSfZw7TUl4SA
Ελλάς Ελλήνων Χριστιανών 2) https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIa0fA7_EWOCu0n7951qXuA
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FACEBOOK group https://www.facebook.com/groups/675496496388433/
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FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/patr.gree.news
TRT World https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0oGXENYEztM&;t=4s
Η Τουρκία δεν έχει ΙΣΤΟΡΙΑ, έχει μόνο ΠΟΙΝΙΚΟ ΜΗΤΡΩΟ
To Κανάλι « Ελλάς Ελλήνων Χριστιανών », είναι μία ενημερωτική, ψυχαγωγική ιστοσελίδα, με ειδήσεις
Περισσότερα στην επίσημo Blog elliniko-arxeio https://elliniko-arxeio.blogspot.com
ΚΆΝΕΤΕ ΕΓΓΡΑΦΉ ΣΤΟ ΚΑΝΆΛΙΑ
Ελλάς Ελλήνων Χριστιανών 1) https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwoWum-x6_7WSfZw7TUl4SA
Ελλάς Ελλήνων Χριστιανών 2) https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIa0fA7_EWOCu0n7951qXuA
============================================
FACEBOOK group https://www.facebook.com/groups/675496496388433/
============================================
FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/patr.gree.news
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