2023.02.05 Miles Guo warned the U.S. many times that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) had a plan, and the ability, to create cheap high-altitude balloons to wage Unrestricted Warfare against the U.S. However, the U.S. bureaucracy and the lobbyists assisting the CCP, prevented the U.S. from taking it seriously.

郭先生早就多次提醒美国：共产党有计划、有能力制造廉价的高空气球，对美国发动超限战。但由于美国政府的官僚以及说客的游说，没有引起重视。



