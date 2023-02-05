© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p27dpgo9855
2023.02.05 Miles Guo warned the U.S. many times that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) had a plan, and the ability, to create cheap high-altitude balloons to wage Unrestricted Warfare against the U.S. However, the U.S. bureaucracy and the lobbyists assisting the CCP, prevented the U.S. from taking it seriously.
郭先生早就多次提醒美国：共产党有计划、有能力制造廉价的高空气球，对美国发动超限战。但由于美国政府的官僚以及说客的游说，没有引起重视。