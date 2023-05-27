NIGHT SHADOWS 05262023 -- The Strong Delusion in the Bible is tied to THE ARRIVAL. John Vandeventer Joins

Tonight we have guest John Vandeventer with us to talk about paranormal sightings and activity as the "acclimation project" of the NSA/CIA moves into high gear just before the arrival. Is the solar activity a precursor to the KILL SHOT and also the New Age ascension concepts to a "higher" plain of existence? The STRONG DELUSION of the Bible clearly is tied to THE ARRIVAL and the "removal" of the Christian Church. The New Age of course, reverses this and says the "removal" or "vanishing" of people is because they were unable to "evolve" to the next evolutionary step to Godhood status which is the strong delusion for Christ rejection and more in this round-table discussion with John, Larry and Stewart,,,
