https://gettr.com/post/p2flaer1ae0

04/26/2023 Nicole on Bannon's War Room: The 1.4 billion Chinese people are the biggest victims of the Chinese Communist Party, and that is why the followers of Mr. Miles Guo and the NFSC have exceeded 600 million people. Just as the few hundred CCP kleptocrats can not represent the Chinese people, neither can the American elites, Wall Street, and American corporations represent the American people.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





04/26/2023 妮可做客班农《战斗室》：14亿中国人民是中共的最大受害者，这也是为什么郭文贵先生和新中国联邦的追随者已经超过了6亿人。就像中国人民不能被几百个中共盗国贼所代表一样，美国的精英、华尔街以及美国企业也不能代表美国人民。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



