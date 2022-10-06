Biotech analyst Karen Kingston unveils the covid vaccine 5G link + biosynthetic AI nanotech

- Covid-19 injections contain NEUROWEAPONS embedded in Lipid Nanoparticels (LNP)

- Neurological weapons were hidden through Emergency Use Authorization cover-up

- Shocking patents confirm it's all true (patent numbers shown)

- Transhumanism assault on humanity now under way, people becoming LESS human

- LNPs can be activated via 5G frequencies to achieve physiological changes

- Covid "vaccines" appear to be exotic tech INSTALLED in human hosts

- CCP-linked AI company named "national security threat" in USA

- 5G infrastructure to be exploited by AI embedded systems for surveillance

- Post-vaccine "biostructures" are self-assembling biosynthetic weapons





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/health.ranger

🔴 Spreely: https://www.spreely.com/page/NaturalNews

🔴 PureSocialNetwork: https://puresocialnetwork.com/profile/?NaturalNews/

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/