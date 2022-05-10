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Quick explanation of the Attempt to Disrupt the Show-Note RESOURSE at the Moment of Delivery
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50 views • May 10, 2022
The Truth mirrored from the Cory Barbee YouTube channel for Jonathan Kleck
https://youtu.be/Lw1Or3Q4aPY
Quotation from original video description...."Here is a brief What the Heck is Going On?? and letting you know what is coming, and that we were able to counter the Coincidental Destruction of the most important Resource I Use.."
https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee
https://www.show-notes.info/thisistheend/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thejonathankleck/
https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8
https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck
https://www.kleckfiles.com
https://youtu.be/Lw1Or3Q4aPY
Quotation from original video description...."Here is a brief What the Heck is Going On?? and letting you know what is coming, and that we were able to counter the Coincidental Destruction of the most important Resource I Use.."
https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee
https://www.show-notes.info/thisistheend/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thejonathankleck/
https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8
https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck
https://www.kleckfiles.com
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