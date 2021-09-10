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DUE TO BIDEN ADMIN VAX THREATS, HIGH LEVEL MILITARY WALKING OFF JOB IN DROVES.
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120 views • September 10, 2021
Interesting . . . we do not know who this man is . . . from what I have seen previous I think he is on the mark . . . it is happening in other sectors, pilots, nurses, etc . . . so it would not surprise in the least that this would not also be happening in the military. . . see what you think.
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