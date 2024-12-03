BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
RT News - December 3 2024 6AM GMT
89 views • 4 months ago

Dec 3, 2024

rt.com


Syria cracks down on a major terrorist offensive in its northern provinces with Russian aviation helping to eliminate 100 militants. The US denies giving support to terrorist groups in Syria, despite providing millions of dollars for what they call freedom fighters during a civil war in the last decade. Lebanon accuses Israel of breaching the ceasefire at least 54 times in the span of one week. Tensions flare as the latest IDF strike kills 11 people. Mayhem on the streets of Tbilisi as rioters look to topple Parliament, the Georgian president calls for students to join pro-EU protesters who lay siege to the city.

newsrussiart
