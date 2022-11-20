Tetrahedron Art In The Making

My new art album, "Tetrahedrons Vs Cubes" looked like this while in the making. UV blacklight responsive and transparent elements in these pieces! Originals at the Etsy store etsy.com/shop/MJTank108
Music credits: Tabu Ley, mdundo.com
linktr.ee/mjtank108
