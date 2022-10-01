Create New Account
Melbourne Rally 1 October 2022 the march
Lightpath
Published 2 months ago |

This videos covers our march and a few speeches only. Other speeches on the day will have to wait for a later video edit. As usual we marched from Parliament House and this time stopped at Myers/David Jones, then Victoria Market, then all the way back to Flinders Street Station, before returning to Parliament House to finish. It was a perfect day for it. 

