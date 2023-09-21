Create New Account
Rep Nehls Slams Garland While Telling Interrupting Democrat To Pipe Down
GalacticStorm
106 views
Published Yesterday

Rep Nehls Slams Garland While Telling Interrupting Democrat To Pipe Down


Rep Troy Nehls: “I’m on my time, pipe down!”


Tells Garland that Biden needs to be impeached and then says to Garland directly to his face that he also needs to be impeached.

Keywords
bidencorrupt dojrep troy nehlsmerrick garland hearing

