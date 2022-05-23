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380 ACP vs 9mm: Is 380 Underpowered for EDC?
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228 views • May 23, 2022
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When it comes to picking your next semi-automatic everyday carry (EDC) handgun, two calibers that you should consider are the .380 ACP (Automatic Colt Pistol) and the 9mm Luger (9x19mm NATO, 9mm Parabellum). Both cartridges fire the same 9mm (0.355”) diameter bullet, but the .380 ACP has a shorter overall case length and is, therefore, the more anemic round.
Some Internet pundits will proclaim that the 380 ACP does not have enough stopping power for self-defense and the 9mm round is clearly the better choice. While others will counter that the .380 ACP has less recoil and enhanced handling capabilities as reasons for picking the cartridge.
No matter how you slice it, the 9mm is clearly the more powerful cartridge; however, does this mean that you should completely disregard the .380 ACP for your next CCW pistol?
Decidedly not!
When selecting an EDC handgun cartridge, it's important to understand what you shoot best. Lots of people tell you that you shouldn't carry anything smaller than a 9mm, but if you can't handle that cartridge then what good is it for you?
Marksmanship is the key deciding factor in selecting any EDC cartridge for you CCW handgun. Although the 380 ACP is a somewhat underpowered round, it isn't any less deadly than a 22LR, which is just as lethal as any other round. All bullets and handgun calibers are deadly if used appropriately. So, the key factor in picking revolves around which one you shoot best.
Are you a surgeon with your 380? If so then this might be the right choice. 380 pistols are also extremely lightweight and easy to conceal. However some CCW permit holders want the power that 9mm offers, and there's nothing wrong with that either.
Pick which one you shoot best and you'll never be undergunned!
#380
#9mm
#380vs9mm
When it comes to picking your next semi-automatic everyday carry (EDC) handgun, two calibers that you should consider are the .380 ACP (Automatic Colt Pistol) and the 9mm Luger (9x19mm NATO, 9mm Parabellum). Both cartridges fire the same 9mm (0.355”) diameter bullet, but the .380 ACP has a shorter overall case length and is, therefore, the more anemic round.
Some Internet pundits will proclaim that the 380 ACP does not have enough stopping power for self-defense and the 9mm round is clearly the better choice. While others will counter that the .380 ACP has less recoil and enhanced handling capabilities as reasons for picking the cartridge.
No matter how you slice it, the 9mm is clearly the more powerful cartridge; however, does this mean that you should completely disregard the .380 ACP for your next CCW pistol?
Decidedly not!
When selecting an EDC handgun cartridge, it's important to understand what you shoot best. Lots of people tell you that you shouldn't carry anything smaller than a 9mm, but if you can't handle that cartridge then what good is it for you?
Marksmanship is the key deciding factor in selecting any EDC cartridge for you CCW handgun. Although the 380 ACP is a somewhat underpowered round, it isn't any less deadly than a 22LR, which is just as lethal as any other round. All bullets and handgun calibers are deadly if used appropriately. So, the key factor in picking revolves around which one you shoot best.
Are you a surgeon with your 380? If so then this might be the right choice. 380 pistols are also extremely lightweight and easy to conceal. However some CCW permit holders want the power that 9mm offers, and there's nothing wrong with that either.
Pick which one you shoot best and you'll never be undergunned!
#380
#9mm
#380vs9mm
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