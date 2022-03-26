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Fallout INFOWAR WASTELAND - VAX BOMBSHELLS
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136 views • March 26, 2022
These were the videos I made that got the Alex Jones Show onto youtube before my channel was shut down. This is an older video, but I will be making new Infowar Wasteland videos as well. I have three older ones that are full of vax bombshells, which I used in the documentary, Democide by Design. It's very important info, but the segment of the documentary containing this material refuses to upload to this platform for some reason, so be sure to watch and share.
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