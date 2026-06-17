Is Your Sleep Stealing Your Brain? The Alarming Truth.

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- Sleep deprivation commonly causes forgetfulness, concentration problems, irritability, impaired decision-making, and communication difficulties early.
- Poor sleep disrupts brain connectivity, weakening self-regulation while overstimulating emotional and attention-processing systems significantly.
- Deep sleep supports memory consolidation, emotional regulation, and removal of harmful brain waste.
- Chronic sleep deprivation may increase amyloid beta and tau protein buildup linked Alzheimer's disease.
- Experts recommend seven hours nightly; persistent cognitive symptoms warrant medical evaluation for causes.
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