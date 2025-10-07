BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

ADD A P900 BRACKET TO A TELESCOPE TRIPOD - TEST -- HARVEST MOON ON THE FLAT EARTH - AUSTRALIA
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5175 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
89 views • 2 days ago

Attach the P900 to an equatorial telescope tripod with a cheap Amazon bracket and use the telescope controls to look around when you get right out there.

Great for flat earth long distance scour the horizon and like activities.


FocusFoto Metal Tripod Collar Mount Ring 1/4 for Nikon AF-S 80-200mm f/2.8D F2.8 Zoom Lens

https://www.amazon.com.au/s?k=FocusFoto+Metal+Tripod+Collar+Mount+Ring+1%2F4+for+Nikon+AF-S+80-200mm+f%2F2.8D+F2.8+Zoom+Lens&crid=1CT6247FCE8N2&sprefix=focusfoto+metal+tripod+collar+mount+ring+1%2F4+for+nikon+af-s+80-200mm+f%2F2.8d+f2.8+zoom+lens%2Caps%2C557&ref=nb_sb_noss


-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Eric Dubay

https://www.youtube.com/@FlatEarthEric/videos


JohnThor

https://www.youtube.com/@JohnThor1/videos


Flat Earth Clock app

https://rumble.com/c/flatearthclock/videos?e9s=src_v1_cbl


Daryl Marble

https://www.youtube.com/@d.marble471


p-brane

https://www.youtube.com/@p-brane/videos


J Tolan

https://www.youtube.com/@jtolanmedia1/videos


Taboo Conspiracy [Mirror]

https://www.youtube.com/@tabooconspiracymirror1389/featured


THE FLAT EARTH WARRIORZ

https://www.youtube.com/@the_flat_earth_warriorz/videos


DITRH

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kGe71EDYD4wE


Hangman1128

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHygWFStecxDHm3dgIZEixg


The Flat Earth Archive

https://www.youtube.com/@theflateartharchive7915/videos


Journal of Geocentric Cosmology (Steven Alonzo)

https://www.youtube.com/@JournalofGeocentricCosmology/videos


Keywords
real sciencetruthflat earth
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy