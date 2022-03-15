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How US-Backed Maidan Coup - RussiaGate Led to War in Ukraine - On Fire - 031222 (MIRRORED)
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How US-Backed Maidan Coup - RussiaGate Led to War in Ukraine - On Fire - 031222 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Brighteon channel Cynthia's Pursuit to Truth at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/b6c43843-e399-444f-a5a6-37c6032da711

Thanks to The Grayzone, on YouTube.

Pushback with Aaron Maté
Support Pushback at Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/aaronmate

As the wife of key Russiagate figure George Papadopoulos, attorney Simona Mangiante Papadopoulos had a front-row seat to the Trump-Russia saga. Mangiante discusses the role of Russiagate in sabotaging diplomacy with Russia and fueling the post-2014 proxy war in Ukraine, as well her new documentary film, "Ukraine: The Everlasting Present."

Guest: Simona Mangiante Papadopoulos. Attorney and former EU legal advisor.

"Ukraine: The Everlasting Present"
https://vimeo.com/622363034

Join Aaron on Callin today, Sunday March 13, at 5pm ET: https://www.callin.com/room/16-us-rus...

Aaron's article discussed in this segment: https://mate.substack.com/p/as-durham...

||| The Grayzone |||

Find more reporting at https://thegrayzone.com

Support our original journalism at Patreon: https://patreon.com/grayzone

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Keywords
censorshipcorruptionrussiaputinukrainewag the dogkievzelenskybio-weapon labspuppet regimedombass
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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