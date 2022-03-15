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How US-Backed Maidan Coup - RussiaGate Led to War in Ukraine - On Fire - 031222 (MIRRORED)
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146 views • March 15, 2022
How US-Backed Maidan Coup - RussiaGate Led to War in Ukraine - On Fire - 031222 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Brighteon channel Cynthia's Pursuit to Truth at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/b6c43843-e399-444f-a5a6-37c6032da711
Thanks to The Grayzone, on YouTube.
Pushback with Aaron Maté
Support Pushback at Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/aaronmate
As the wife of key Russiagate figure George Papadopoulos, attorney Simona Mangiante Papadopoulos had a front-row seat to the Trump-Russia saga. Mangiante discusses the role of Russiagate in sabotaging diplomacy with Russia and fueling the post-2014 proxy war in Ukraine, as well her new documentary film, "Ukraine: The Everlasting Present."
Guest: Simona Mangiante Papadopoulos. Attorney and former EU legal advisor.
"Ukraine: The Everlasting Present"
https://vimeo.com/622363034
Join Aaron on Callin today, Sunday March 13, at 5pm ET: https://www.callin.com/room/16-us-rus...
Aaron's article discussed in this segment: https://mate.substack.com/p/as-durham...
||| The Grayzone |||
Find more reporting at https://thegrayzone.com
Support our original journalism at Patreon: https://patreon.com/grayzone
Facebook: https://facebook.com/thegrayzone
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thegrayzonenews
Instagram: https://instagram.com/thegrayzonenews
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Mastodon: https://mastodon.social/@thegrayzone
Mirrored from Brighteon channel Cynthia's Pursuit to Truth at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/b6c43843-e399-444f-a5a6-37c6032da711
Thanks to The Grayzone, on YouTube.
Pushback with Aaron Maté
Support Pushback at Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/aaronmate
As the wife of key Russiagate figure George Papadopoulos, attorney Simona Mangiante Papadopoulos had a front-row seat to the Trump-Russia saga. Mangiante discusses the role of Russiagate in sabotaging diplomacy with Russia and fueling the post-2014 proxy war in Ukraine, as well her new documentary film, "Ukraine: The Everlasting Present."
Guest: Simona Mangiante Papadopoulos. Attorney and former EU legal advisor.
"Ukraine: The Everlasting Present"
https://vimeo.com/622363034
Join Aaron on Callin today, Sunday March 13, at 5pm ET: https://www.callin.com/room/16-us-rus...
Aaron's article discussed in this segment: https://mate.substack.com/p/as-durham...
||| The Grayzone |||
Find more reporting at https://thegrayzone.com
Support our original journalism at Patreon: https://patreon.com/grayzone
Facebook: https://facebook.com/thegrayzone
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thegrayzonenews
Instagram: https://instagram.com/thegrayzonenews
Minds: https://minds.com/thegrayzone
Mastodon: https://mastodon.social/@thegrayzone
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