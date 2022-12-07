Create New Account
Senator Ron Johnson Hosts Expert Forum on Covid Vaccines from TheHighwire.com
Published Wednesday

WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://thehighwire.com/watch/

U.S. Senator Ron Johnson hears testimony from world-renowned experts in Public Health, Science, Medicine, Law, and Journalism, in a public forum titled, ‘Covid-19 Vaccines: What They Are, How They Work, and Possible Causes of Injuries,’ held in the U.S. Senate’s Hart Building, on Capitol Hill. He will also hear testimony from victims of Covid vaccine injury. Speakers Include Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Pierre Kory, Dr. Paul Marik, Dr. Robert Malone, ICAN Attorney, Aaron Siri, Esq., OpenVAERS Founder, Liz Willner, Edward Dowd, Dr. Harvey Risch, Dr. Ryan Cole, Journalist, Del Bigtree, and more. #JohnsonCovidVaxForum #CovidAccountability #ForThePeople #LetsGetToWork

