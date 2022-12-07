Senator Ron Johnson Hosts Expert Forum on Covid Vaccines from TheHighwire.com

WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://thehighwire.com/watch/
U.S. Senator Ron Johnson hears testimony from world-renowned experts in
Public Health, Science, Medicine, Law, and Journalism, in a public forum
titled, ‘Covid-19 Vaccines: What They Are, How They Work, and Possible
Causes of Injuries,’ held in the U.S. Senate’s Hart Building, on Capitol
Hill. He will also hear testimony from victims of Covid vaccine injury.
Speakers Include Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Pierre Kory, Dr. Paul Marik,
Dr. Robert Malone, ICAN Attorney, Aaron Siri, Esq., OpenVAERS Founder,
Liz Willner, Edward Dowd, Dr. Harvey Risch, Dr. Ryan Cole, Journalist,
Del Bigtree, and more. #JohnsonCovidVaxForum #CovidAccountability
#ForThePeople #LetsGetToWork
