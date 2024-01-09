Create New Account
Ukraine on Krasny Liman attacked by air bombs along with ground artillery
The Russian Air Force deployed Su-34 fighters with FAB-500 bomb, destroying personnel concentrations, command and observation points, and fortifications, in Torskoe, Yapolovka, and Chervona Dibrova, and in the Serebryansky forestry. Meanwhile, MLRS launch crew units from the Central Military District supported by aviation, simultaneously inflicted losses on manpower and hardware groups in some of the same areas.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

mlrskrasny limansu-34sfab-500 bombs

