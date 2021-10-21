© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Project Immanuel - Making science and verification understandable
Follow
0
Share
Report
993 views • October 21, 2021
ΕΛΛΗΝΙΚΗ ΕΚΔΟΣΗ ΕΔΩ: www.brighteon.com/7106d4a6-80a7-4905-9a42-762209ecfce9
In oder to understand better the Immanuel Project, WATCH the following:
MEASLES VIRUS ON TRIAL: www.brighteon.com/870adc45-c7f5-4693-ae8e-34d45cc14c3a
VIRUSMANIA VIDEO: www.youtube.com/watch?v=54888zev74Y
A NOTE FROM THE IMMANUEL PROJECT: In this video we would like to introduce Project Immanuel, which critically examines the scientific background of the so-called "Corona Crisis." With the help of the natural scientist and virologist Dr. Stefan Lanka, all fundamental publications on SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19 are closely scrutinised and scientifically examined in a series of posts.
Our main objective is to make science understandable to everyone. All the necessary technical terms and scientific procedures of virology and microbiology that one needs to know and understand are explained in a way that is easy for everyone to comprehend and illustrated with many examples.
This is a scientific project. This means, for one thing, that although we are very critical of all that has been done and has happened in the Corona crisis, we always remain neutral. We do not take sides with anyone, nor do we condemn anyone. We analyse everything from a purely scientific medical point of view. It also means that we emphatically ask you, the viewer, not to simply believe any of our statements! On the contrary, doubt, be critical and question us. Anyone who can refute our statements is hereby cordially invited to do so, but should do so with tangible, verifiable facts. If we have really made mistakes, we are happy to correct them.
Behind Project Immanuel is a small group of independent filmmakers who want to help bring into the public domain scientific facts that are ignored by the majority of people only because they do not conform to the predominant worldview and accepted consensus.
Project Immanuel is a non-profit project. Our contributions shall be freely accessible and are intended for all people. Provided that absolutely NOTHING is changed in our publications, any of our videos and documents may be downloaded, shared and re-uploaded on your own channels. For our videos, the complete video description must also be included!
You can find out on which platforms and in which languages our reports are published by visiting our website.
If you would like to contact us, please use the following address: [email protected]
All information about new posts can be found on our website and in our Telegram group.
Website: www.projekt-immanuel.de
Telegram: t.me/projekt_immanuel
OUR VIDEO CHANNELS:
Bitchute: www.bitchute.com/projekt-immanuel
Dailymotion:
www.dailymotion.com/dm_098181bca1aded04ba222830d0d2da6e
Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@Projekt-Immanuel:3
LIST OF REFERENCES:
(1) "A new coronavirus associated with human respiratory disease in China”
PUBLICATION: "A new coronavirus associated with human respiratory disease in China" [English]
AUTHORS: Fan Wu, Su Zhao, Bin Yu, Yan-Mei Chen et al.
MAGAZINE: "Nature" - ISSUE: Vol. 579, (published online February 03, 2020) March 12, 2020 (S. 265-269)
SOURCE:
www.nature.com/articles/s41586-020-2008-3
LOCATION:
www.nature.com/articles/s41586-020-2008-3
(2) "A Novel Coronavirus from Patients with Pneumonia in China, 2019"
PUBLICATION: "A Novel Coronavirus from Patients with Pneumonia in China, 2019" [English]
AUTHORS: Na Zhu, Ph.D., Dingyu Zhang, M.D., Wenling Wang, Ph.D., Xingwang Li, M.D. et al.
MAGAZINE: "New England Journal of Medicine" - ISSUE: No. 8, Vol. 382, Jan. 24, 2020 [updated Jan. 29, 2020] (pp. 727-733)
SOURCE: "N Engl J Med 2020;382:727-33. DOI: 10.1056/NEJMoa2001017"
LOCATION:
www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2001017
(3) "Detection of 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) by real-time RT-PCR"
PUBLICATION: "Detection of 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) by real-time RT-PCR" [English]
AUTHORS: Christian Drosten, Olfert Landt et al.
MAGAZINE: "Eurosurveillance" - ISSUE: No. 3, Vol. 25, January 23, 2020 (pp. 727-733)
SOURCE: "Euro Surveill. 2020;25(3):pii=2000045.
www.eurosurveillance.org/content/10.2807/1560-7917.ES.2020.25.3.2000045
LOCATION:
www.eurosurveillance.org/content/10.2807/1560-7917.ES.2020.25.3.2000045
DISCLAIMER:
All videos on the channel are informative. The views expressed in the videos belong exclusively to those who express them. The "blind" belief in any information (wherever it comes from) is not encouraged, but on the contrary, its adequate and correct investigation is required.
This educational-informational material is provided "as is" without any guarantee. Use it at your own risk. Every effort is made to keep up with current medical or scientific data, but at any time it can be found behind the developments. Do not use for medical procedures. Contact your (informed) doctor.
The publication is made for activist, educational, informational, legal, humanitarian reasons and within the framework of the freedom of dissemination of ideas and information.
In oder to understand better the Immanuel Project, WATCH the following:
MEASLES VIRUS ON TRIAL: www.brighteon.com/870adc45-c7f5-4693-ae8e-34d45cc14c3a
VIRUSMANIA VIDEO: www.youtube.com/watch?v=54888zev74Y
A NOTE FROM THE IMMANUEL PROJECT: In this video we would like to introduce Project Immanuel, which critically examines the scientific background of the so-called "Corona Crisis." With the help of the natural scientist and virologist Dr. Stefan Lanka, all fundamental publications on SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19 are closely scrutinised and scientifically examined in a series of posts.
Our main objective is to make science understandable to everyone. All the necessary technical terms and scientific procedures of virology and microbiology that one needs to know and understand are explained in a way that is easy for everyone to comprehend and illustrated with many examples.
This is a scientific project. This means, for one thing, that although we are very critical of all that has been done and has happened in the Corona crisis, we always remain neutral. We do not take sides with anyone, nor do we condemn anyone. We analyse everything from a purely scientific medical point of view. It also means that we emphatically ask you, the viewer, not to simply believe any of our statements! On the contrary, doubt, be critical and question us. Anyone who can refute our statements is hereby cordially invited to do so, but should do so with tangible, verifiable facts. If we have really made mistakes, we are happy to correct them.
Behind Project Immanuel is a small group of independent filmmakers who want to help bring into the public domain scientific facts that are ignored by the majority of people only because they do not conform to the predominant worldview and accepted consensus.
Project Immanuel is a non-profit project. Our contributions shall be freely accessible and are intended for all people. Provided that absolutely NOTHING is changed in our publications, any of our videos and documents may be downloaded, shared and re-uploaded on your own channels. For our videos, the complete video description must also be included!
You can find out on which platforms and in which languages our reports are published by visiting our website.
If you would like to contact us, please use the following address: [email protected]
All information about new posts can be found on our website and in our Telegram group.
Website: www.projekt-immanuel.de
Telegram: t.me/projekt_immanuel
OUR VIDEO CHANNELS:
Bitchute: www.bitchute.com/projekt-immanuel
Dailymotion:
www.dailymotion.com/dm_098181bca1aded04ba222830d0d2da6e
Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@Projekt-Immanuel:3
LIST OF REFERENCES:
(1) "A new coronavirus associated with human respiratory disease in China”
PUBLICATION: "A new coronavirus associated with human respiratory disease in China" [English]
AUTHORS: Fan Wu, Su Zhao, Bin Yu, Yan-Mei Chen et al.
MAGAZINE: "Nature" - ISSUE: Vol. 579, (published online February 03, 2020) March 12, 2020 (S. 265-269)
SOURCE:
www.nature.com/articles/s41586-020-2008-3
LOCATION:
www.nature.com/articles/s41586-020-2008-3
(2) "A Novel Coronavirus from Patients with Pneumonia in China, 2019"
PUBLICATION: "A Novel Coronavirus from Patients with Pneumonia in China, 2019" [English]
AUTHORS: Na Zhu, Ph.D., Dingyu Zhang, M.D., Wenling Wang, Ph.D., Xingwang Li, M.D. et al.
MAGAZINE: "New England Journal of Medicine" - ISSUE: No. 8, Vol. 382, Jan. 24, 2020 [updated Jan. 29, 2020] (pp. 727-733)
SOURCE: "N Engl J Med 2020;382:727-33. DOI: 10.1056/NEJMoa2001017"
LOCATION:
www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2001017
(3) "Detection of 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) by real-time RT-PCR"
PUBLICATION: "Detection of 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) by real-time RT-PCR" [English]
AUTHORS: Christian Drosten, Olfert Landt et al.
MAGAZINE: "Eurosurveillance" - ISSUE: No. 3, Vol. 25, January 23, 2020 (pp. 727-733)
SOURCE: "Euro Surveill. 2020;25(3):pii=2000045.
www.eurosurveillance.org/content/10.2807/1560-7917.ES.2020.25.3.2000045
LOCATION:
www.eurosurveillance.org/content/10.2807/1560-7917.ES.2020.25.3.2000045
DISCLAIMER:
All videos on the channel are informative. The views expressed in the videos belong exclusively to those who express them. The "blind" belief in any information (wherever it comes from) is not encouraged, but on the contrary, its adequate and correct investigation is required.
This educational-informational material is provided "as is" without any guarantee. Use it at your own risk. Every effort is made to keep up with current medical or scientific data, but at any time it can be found behind the developments. Do not use for medical procedures. Contact your (informed) doctor.
The publication is made for activist, educational, informational, legal, humanitarian reasons and within the framework of the freedom of dissemination of ideas and information.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.