Thank Us For Ruining Your Life

Crime Scene* Who’s following ‘the science’ now?* The Dems are usually in lockstep, like a mob.* You know they’re in trouble when their talking points are all over the place.* The party of blame has run out of patsies to pin their failures on.* Are they seeing the light — or seeing their power slip away?* Their ‘experts’ are always initially wrong; and when they finally come around, they act like they arrived through some noble pursuit of logic.* The left demands control as they pretend like they have all the answers, but they don’t even understand the questions.* What the wise do in the beginning, fools do at the end.The full version of this segment is linked below.Jesse Watters Primetime | 10 February 2022