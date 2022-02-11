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Thank Us For Ruining Your Life
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57 views • February 11, 2022
Crime Scene
* Who’s following ‘the science’ now?
* The Dems are usually in lockstep, like a mob.
* You know they’re in trouble when their talking points are all over the place.
* The party of blame has run out of patsies to pin their failures on.
* Are they seeing the light — or seeing their power slip away?
* Their ‘experts’ are always initially wrong; and when they finally come around, they act like they arrived through some noble pursuit of logic.
* The left demands control as they pretend like they have all the answers, but they don’t even understand the questions.
* What the wise do in the beginning, fools do at the end.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 10 February 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6296892329001
* Who’s following ‘the science’ now?
* The Dems are usually in lockstep, like a mob.
* You know they’re in trouble when their talking points are all over the place.
* The party of blame has run out of patsies to pin their failures on.
* Are they seeing the light — or seeing their power slip away?
* Their ‘experts’ are always initially wrong; and when they finally come around, they act like they arrived through some noble pursuit of logic.
* The left demands control as they pretend like they have all the answers, but they don’t even understand the questions.
* What the wise do in the beginning, fools do at the end.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 10 February 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6296892329001
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