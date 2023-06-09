Brighteon Broadcast News, June 9, 2023 - Trump spokesperson answers questions about the SWAMP, indictments, vaccines and rigged elections

0:00 Intro

3:12 War Escalation

9:13 Internet Apocalypse

11:09 UFO

15:04 "Forever Chemicals"

19:52 Other News

30:52 Interview with Liz Harrington

1:13:35 Interview with John Moore





- Russia claims huge losses of Ukrainian forces, tanks, artillery and more

- Forever chemicals being spread across US farmland via SEWAGE SLUDGE distribution

- NASA pushing 3-month internet BLACKOUT narrative as predictive programming

- Controlled media suddenly dropping stories about 10-foot ALIENS coming out of the sky

- All a setup for a controlled demolition narrative

- Full interview with Liz Harrington, Trump's campaign spokesperson: indictments, vaccines, rigged elections

- Full interview with The Liberty Man John Moore, covering escalation toward World War III





