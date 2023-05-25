Create New Account
Ron DeSantis is in a Secret Society - St. Elmo Hall - Who is Pulling his Chain?
I'm sharing this video from, 'American Intelligence Media', on YouTube, with description. From,  Jul 29, 2022 - Ron DeSantis is in a Secret Society - St. Elmo Hall

https://youtu.be/zEvZ3EzFXAkThis secret society has the same secret that Skull and Bones does - the secret that they know and we aren't supposed to know is that America never won its independence from Britain and we are still subjects of the Queen. Ron gives allegiance to the PILGRIMS SOCIETY, not America. Read the research https://americans4innovation.blogspot...

Here is the old wikipedia page where it Ron DeSantis name was listed.

Backup Archive Copy: https://archive.ph/IyVyN

More here:

https://majorkalhoun.substack.com/p/ron-desantis-and-st-elmo-secret-society

Pete Santilli has been talking about it:

https://petersantilli.com/?p=8066








