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Geoengineering Watch Global Alert News, April 24, 2021, #298​ ( Dane Wigington )
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80 views • April 25, 2021
Dane Wigington


https://www.GeoengineeringWatch.org
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The president says he has a plan to fix unfolding environmental collapse by ramping up various forms of so called “renewable energy”. How is that going so far? Is the whole renewable energy narrative just a smokescreen for keeping business as usual until the human race hits the wall at full velocity? As the planet's natural resources continue to dwindle, global conflict appears ever more inevitable. But, behind the scenes, superpowers are absolutely colluding and cooperating on countless issues, including climate engineering and the CV-19 scenario. How do the pieces of the puzzle fit together? How long do we have if the human race remains on the current course?
All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is coming, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard. Awareness raising efforts can be carried out from your own home computer.
Dane Wigington

To support GeoengineeringWatch.org: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/support/

To receive Geoengineering Watch updates, please sign up for our mailing list: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/newsletter/

Must view, THE DIMMING, the most comprehensive climate engineering documentary: https://youtu.be/rf78rEAJvhY

The Catastrophic Consequences Of Climate Engineering: https://youtu.be/kyxmrwbTKoM

To see firsthand film footage of the climate engineering impact on our forests and its vanishing inhabitants, view the new series: "Into The Wild, With Dane Wigington": https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLwfFtDFZDpwvtAJ2yrKO3idEKDP3miLq9

In the attempt to answer as many questions as possible on the dire issue of climate engineering, Geoengineering Watch is producing a weekly “Climate Engineering News Q and A”: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLwfFtDFZDpwsQyIUkWcYJzaarFt40K1KM By submitting a question to this email [email protected] you are granting permission for your question and your first name to be read online. If you do not want your first name mentioned, please state that you wish to remain anonymous.

Geoengineering Watch has conducted our first ever high altitude particulate testing. Film footage of the flight and lab testing processes are featured in “The Dimming”, a groundbreaking documentary that is currently in production. This is a new 12+ minute insight segment on the upcoming film. https://youtu.be/4x3z35HA6JQ

This is a 4+ minute trailer of the groundbreaking documentary “The Dimming”: https://youtu.be/nT8OR1im-FA

The latest and most effective GeoengineeringWatch.org awareness raising materials can be found at the links below:
2 sided color glossy informational flyers: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/ads/
20 page fact and photo summary booklets: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/climate-engineering-fact-and-photo-summary/

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emffoodchemtrailsclimate changerussiavaccinechinawardane wigingtonwifigeoengineering watchinjectioncovid-19
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