'Cognitively Impaired' Joe Biden is Subject of International Mockery After Tobacco Industry Gaffe

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It is little wonder "cognitively impaired" US President Joe Biden has become the subject of mockery around the world following his latest gaffe involving the tobacco industry and the word "prostitute," says Sky News host Rita Panahi.
Mr Biden made his remarks at the White House Rose Garden announcing his action on gun crime.
In his address the President appeared to say: "Imagine had the tobacco industry been immune to prostitute to being sued – come on".
"It's little wonder he's become the subject of mockery around the world," Ms Panahi said.