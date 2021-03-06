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Churches Dying In America
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50 views • March 06, 2021
Why are so many churches in the USA closing their doors? This year up to 10,000 churches will not be able to continue because of the shrinking number of worshippers and lack of financial resources. My video first appeared in 2018. It looked at what is causing this trend. Is America becoming a less religious nation? I'll also look at how church closings are actually leading to a record number of church start-ups across the country.
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