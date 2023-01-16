TODAY! France - Lithium Battery Storage Facility Explosion

This was shared from, 'Hal Turner Radio",

A logistics facility which houses thousands of Lithium Batteries is engulfed in a raging inferno in Grand-Couronne, France.

The facility, run by Bolloré Logistics, has caused the evacuation of all people from the surrounding area due to toxic fumes from the burning batteries.

Brief video below shows the magnitude of the fire, which has caused hundreds of firefighters from around the region to be called-in: