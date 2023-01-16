TODAY! France - Lithium Battery Storage Facility Explosion

This was shared from, 'Hal Turner Radio",
A logistics facility which houses thousands of Lithium Batteries is engulfed in a raging inferno in Grand-Couronne, France.
The facility, run by Bolloré Logistics, has caused the evacuation of all people from the surrounding area due to toxic fumes from the burning batteries.
Brief video below shows the magnitude of the fire, which has caused hundreds of firefighters from around the region to be called-in:
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.