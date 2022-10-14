CCP's Military Deployment In South America

https://gnews.org/articles/t53497156
Summary：In the grand live broadcast on October 12, Miles Guo broke the news that the CCP had already carried out military deployments in South American countries to try and besiege the United States. However, the U.S. has so far not fully realized the danger is approaching.
