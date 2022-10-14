Create New Account
CCP's Military Deployment In South America
Published a month ago
https://gnews.org/articles/t53497156

Summary：In the grand live broadcast on October 12, Miles Guo broke the news that the CCP had already carried out military deployments in South American countries to try and besiege the United States. However, the U.S. has so far not fully realized the danger is approaching.

