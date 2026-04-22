🚨No drugs, just torture: Survivors of illegal Pacific boat strikes tell about US’ horrific abuse

🚨🚤 No drugs, just torture: Survivors of illegal Pacific boat strikes hit out at US’ horrific abuse

The US has spun its maritime strikes on boats in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific as “counternarcotics,” providing zero evidence.

Now, surviving fishermen tell a bloodcurdling story of being blindfolded and held hostage for days, according to Drop Site News.

🔴 First, on January 19, a fishing captain said an “American aircraft, two drones, and a blue patrol ship” were circling his vessel, La Fiorella. The next day, it went up in flames.

On March 17, a second boat, La Negra Francisca Duarte II, was hit by a drone, causing 16 fishermen to jump overboard to escape the ensuing blaze.

🔴 They were then picked up by a blue US-flagged patrol ship — with “Spear” written on the hull (Trump’s alleged counternarcotics program in the region is called Operation Southern Spear).

What followed, say survivors, was not a rescue:

🔴 Armed men in camouflage placed hoods over their heads, handcuffed them, and held them on the ship’s scorching metal deck for over 24 hours, blistering their skin.

🔴 They were given no food and only one bottle of water. All but one were denied medical attention despite severe injuries, including one man whose foot was ripped open down to the bone.

👉 Two weeks later, 20 more fishermen from a third boat, the Don Maca, were intercepted by El Salvador’s coast guard on April 3.

🔶 They arrived with vision and hearing loss, bruised limbs, and perforated arms.

🔶 They reported being held hooded for eight days and treated “like animals.”

No drugs were found on any of the three boats.

“These attacks are no longer just a mistake — it is planned and coordinated abuse against working-class civilian fishermen,” attorney Jorge Chiriboga told the outlet.