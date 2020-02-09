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Obama National Security Advisor Susan Rice Goes Gangsta on Snoop Dogg Over Gayle King, Warns OG Rapper, “Back the **** Off…You Will Lose”
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29 views • February 09, 2020
by Kristinn Taylor February 7, 2020
Former Obama national security advisor and U.N. Ambassador Susan Rice went gangsta on O.G. rapper Snoop Dogg over his profane attack and threat against CBS journalist Gayle King. Rice told Dogg, “Snoop, back the **** off. You come for @GayleKing, you come against an army. You will lose, and it won’t be pretty.”
Source: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/02/obama-national-security-advisor-susan-rice-goes-gangsta-on-snoop-dogg-over-gayle-king-warns-og-rapper-back-the-off-you-will-lose/
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Former Obama national security advisor and U.N. Ambassador Susan Rice went gangsta on O.G. rapper Snoop Dogg over his profane attack and threat against CBS journalist Gayle King. Rice told Dogg, “Snoop, back the **** off. You come for @GayleKing, you come against an army. You will lose, and it won’t be pretty.”
Source: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/02/obama-national-security-advisor-susan-rice-goes-gangsta-on-snoop-dogg-over-gayle-king-warns-og-rapper-back-the-off-you-will-lose/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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