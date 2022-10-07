El conocimiento y la psicosis humana

Este video fue recomendado en el podcast de Mark Passio, en el número 139. Me pareció un video tan corto, pero tan profundo que merece ser compartido y traducido. El crédito total le pertenece a Sacred Breath Archives.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.