Zionist stooge Ron DeSantis preaches ‘history’, erases Palestinian past

Zionist stooge Ron DeSantis (R Gov FL) preaches ‘history’, erases Palestinian past

Ron DeSantis tells the Israeli American Council that when “ignorant” US college students chant "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" it amounts to “chanting in favor of a second Holocaust.”

The Florida Governor proceeds to give his own twist on history, claiming that “There has never been a Palestinian Arab state.”

💬 “And so, no, that land historically has no stronger connection to any group of people except the Jewish people. It goes back thousands of years. Read your Bible.”

Sounds like he should take his own advice: read the Bible, and brush up on history…

Video:

https://x.com/ShadowofEzra/status/2012693205964169554