AMONITE, LEYEND AND POWERS

🐚 AMMONITE PENDANT — Legend, Powers & Biological Decoding





📖 Legend: Fossils from 400 million years ago. In India, they are venerated as incarnations of the god Vishnu.

Medieval knights used them against snake bites.





✨ Powers: Cycles, evolution, adaptation to change, ancestral memory.





🔍 Biological conflict: Stagnation, rigidity, repeating mistakes.

May accompany hearing problems, vertigo, or joint stiffness.





⚠️ Link below









🛒 https://bit.ly/ElUniversoDeIsis





Ammonite, Fossil, IndianLegend, BiologicalDecoding, Evolution, ElUniversoDeIsis













⚠️ **IMPORTANT NOTICE:** This content explores ancestral traditions, energetic properties,

and Biological Decoding from a symbolic and self-knowledge perspective.

Associations between stones and possible physical manifestations are explorations, not diagnoses.

No stone replaces professional medical care.