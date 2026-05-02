AMONITE, LEYEND AND POWERS

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🐚 AMMONITE PENDANT — Legend, Powers & Biological Decoding
📖 Legend: Fossils from 400 million years ago. In India, they are venerated as incarnations of the god Vishnu.
Medieval knights used them against snake bites.
✨ Powers: Cycles, evolution, adaptation to change, ancestral memory.
🔍 Biological conflict: Stagnation, rigidity, repeating mistakes.
May accompany hearing problems, vertigo, or joint stiffness.
⚠️ Link below
🛒 https://bit.ly/ElUniversoDeIsis
Ammonite, Fossil, IndianLegend, BiologicalDecoding, Evolution, ElUniversoDeIsis
⚠️ **IMPORTANT NOTICE:** This content explores ancestral traditions, energetic properties,
and Biological Decoding from a symbolic and self-knowledge perspective.
Associations between stones and possible physical manifestations are explorations, not diagnoses.
No stone replaces professional medical care.