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【Ukraine Rescue】 04/14/22 Ben, a volunteer from the United States, says that the largest and best-equipped NFSC rescue station is the cornerstone of the Medyka center. Without the presence of the NFSC, Medyka would not be as global as it is today. He believes that it is because the New China Federation upholds humanity that the Communist Party should be eliminated; it should be a global fight because even a country as powerful and symbolic of freedom as the United States has been infiltrated by the CCP, so the whole world should come together to take down the CCP!