BrightLearn - Deconstructing Monsanto by Chris Kanthan
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
198 followers
162 views • 1 month ago

"Deconstructing Monsanto" by Chris Kanthan is a book that sheds light on the controversial topic of genetically modified organisms (GMOs) and the corporation behind much of the GMO movement, Monsanto. The author explores the history, implications, and dangers of GMO technology on our food, health, and planet, dispelling common misconceptions and providing a balanced perspective. The book highlights the increasing public awareness and concern over GMOs, as seen in the push for labeling laws and the growing demand for organic food. However, it also points out the confusion and fear surrounding the topic and the effectiveness of Monsanto and its allies in obscuring the facts. Kanthan's own journey to understand the relationship between food and health led him to uncover shocking implications of GMO technology, including the dangers of Bt toxin, the health risks of Roundup, and Monsanto's controversial history. The book also addresses Monsanto's influence on the federal government and the lack of independent scientific studies on GMOs. Ultimately, the fight against Monsanto and the GMO industry is about standing up for our health, environment, and future by educating ourselves, supporting sustainable practices, and demanding transparency and accountability.

For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Keywords
nowbooksbrightlearn
