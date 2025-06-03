Huge fire in Odessa after a Russian Geran drone visit. Video from last night.

💥🇺🇦 Ukrainian channels report a Kinzhal strike in Nikolaev today.

❗️ IMPORTANT

The Russian Armed Forces are 19 km from Sumy.

Victory will be ours!

Adding:

Dmitry Medvedev:

To all who are worried and waiting for retribution.

You need to worry - this is a normal person's quality. Retribution is inevitable.

At the same time, you should remember:

1. Our Army is actively advancing and will continue to advance. Everything that should explode will certainly explode, and those who should be exterminated will disappear;

2. The negotiations in Istanbul are not needed for a compromise peace on unrealistic conditions invented by someone, but for our speedy victory and the complete destruction of the neo-Nazi government. This is the meaning of the Russian Memorandum, which was published yesterday.