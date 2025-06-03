© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Huge fire in Odessa after a Russian Geran drone visit. Video from last night.
💥🇺🇦 Ukrainian channels report a Kinzhal strike in Nikolaev today.
❗️ IMPORTANT
The Russian Armed Forces are 19 km from Sumy.
Victory will be ours!
Adding:
Dmitry Medvedev:
To all who are worried and waiting for retribution.
You need to worry - this is a normal person's quality. Retribution is inevitable.
At the same time, you should remember:
1. Our Army is actively advancing and will continue to advance. Everything that should explode will certainly explode, and those who should be exterminated will disappear;
2. The negotiations in Istanbul are not needed for a compromise peace on unrealistic conditions invented by someone, but for our speedy victory and the complete destruction of the neo-Nazi government. This is the meaning of the Russian Memorandum, which was published yesterday.