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The Social Cost Of Climate Tyranny
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50 views • March 14, 2021
The United Nations Climate Change lie is emerging as a contentious threat to the future of the United States within the first 100 days of the Biden administration. Even children are flabbergasted by the enormity of Joe Biden’s dementia as memes rain down.
The David and Goliath battle between 12 states and the ballooning federal government pits the energy sector’s civilizational foundation against hyperactive climate change policies eliminating too much, too soon, for too many. 12 States argue in a lawsuit that Biden’s January executive order directing officials to research the “social cost of greenhouse gases” was an unconstitutional overreach, exercising a “quintessentially legislative power.”
The Biden administration is temporarily returning to the Obama-era calculations of the social cost and adjusting for inflation. Driving the cost Trump’s cost of carbon dioxide from $7 to $51 a metric ton, and that’s just the beginning.
But the spike in cost is a massive blanket across many sectors of the economy smothering the prosperity of the past four years.
The China Joe puppet Administration has only just begun placating its New World Order masters with the slow and steady prospect of a crippling U.S. economic depression on the horizon.
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=604bbf0f2659533ff14a26d5
The David and Goliath battle between 12 states and the ballooning federal government pits the energy sector’s civilizational foundation against hyperactive climate change policies eliminating too much, too soon, for too many. 12 States argue in a lawsuit that Biden’s January executive order directing officials to research the “social cost of greenhouse gases” was an unconstitutional overreach, exercising a “quintessentially legislative power.”
The Biden administration is temporarily returning to the Obama-era calculations of the social cost and adjusting for inflation. Driving the cost Trump’s cost of carbon dioxide from $7 to $51 a metric ton, and that’s just the beginning.
But the spike in cost is a massive blanket across many sectors of the economy smothering the prosperity of the past four years.
The China Joe puppet Administration has only just begun placating its New World Order masters with the slow and steady prospect of a crippling U.S. economic depression on the horizon.
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=604bbf0f2659533ff14a26d5
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