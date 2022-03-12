© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 Report B 03. 11. 22.
Follow
1
Share
Report
401 views • March 12, 2022
Ep 2723b - Apply The Keystone, Rig For Red, The First Salvo Of Information Has Just Been Fired
✅ Rejuvenate Your Hair, Nails, Joints, & Skin Here: 🍃
Get 51% Off Here ➡️ http://www.healthwithx22.com/
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
The [DS] is panicking, the bio labs were revealed and they did everything in their power to tell everyone that it is a conspiracy theory. This the same [DS] that pushed the fake Russia, Russia hoax, the same [DS] that pushed the fake covid hoax, the same [DS] that pushed election hoax. The people are about to learn the truth. The first salvo of information was just fired, the [DS] did exactly what the patriots wanted them to do, deny, deny and deny. Next wave coming soon.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
✅ Rejuvenate Your Hair, Nails, Joints, & Skin Here: 🍃
Get 51% Off Here ➡️ http://www.healthwithx22.com/
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
The [DS] is panicking, the bio labs were revealed and they did everything in their power to tell everyone that it is a conspiracy theory. This the same [DS] that pushed the fake Russia, Russia hoax, the same [DS] that pushed the fake covid hoax, the same [DS] that pushed election hoax. The people are about to learn the truth. The first salvo of information was just fired, the [DS] did exactly what the patriots wanted them to do, deny, deny and deny. Next wave coming soon.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.