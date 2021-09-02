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MRNA VACCINE INVENTOR DR ROBERT MALONE CALLS DR FAUCI A LIAR & WAR PROFITEER
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676 views • September 02, 2021
The inventor of the MRNA vaccine, Dr Robert Malone, basically calls Dr Fauci pretty much a criminal, and he's not the only one. Fauci did authorize the misuse of US taxpayers money, to fund the Wuhan China biological weapons lab, after this type of research was made illegal in the United States; In fact Dr Fauci and then President Obama even personally visited that Chinese Bio lab. Just being involved with biological weapons development, should be a crime against humanity, and an automatic death sentence.
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