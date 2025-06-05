BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
‘Let's talk about TORTURE' - Kiriakou, CIA whistleblower tells Tucker
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
49 views • 24 hours ago

‘Let's talk about TORTURE' — Kiriakou tells Tucker

Says Fed law FORBIDS torture, Pentagon jailed US soldier in Vietnam 20 yrs for torturing POWs

But after 9/11 'LIKE MAGIC' torture acceptable 

Adds: 'We're the good guys', that's how Bush justified torture.

John Chris Kiriakou is an American whistleblower, author, journalist and former intelligence officer. Kiriakou is a columnist with Reader Supported News and co-host of Political Misfits on Sputnik Radio. He was jailed for exposing the interrogation techniques of the Central Intelligence Agency. 

In 2012, Kiriakou became the only CIA officer to be convicted for exposing the CIA's enhanced interrogation program, having passed classified information to a reporter. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 30 months in prison

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
