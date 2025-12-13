(Big Aussie Cossack further announcement coming up on his next video that I am posting) Cynthia

❗️Sydney, Australia, December 13-14, 2025:

🙏Fathers and brothers! From my refuge in the Russian Consulate General, I, Semyon Boykov (@AussieCossack), congratulate the fighters of the Battalion named after the Apostle Andrew the First-Called on the day of their heavenly patron!

Exactly 3 years since I've been hiding here from the Australian authorities. And yesterday, December 12, my firstborn son was born!

This added fuel to the fire: the family is growing, and I'm in a trap. I appealed to President Putin before the "Year in Review" on December 19 — help us evacuate to Russia (through an exchange, diplomatic mail, or however you want).

"I so want to go home to Russia - I haven't seen my mom for so long," I write from the heart. Support me, repost!

