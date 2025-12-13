Semyon Boykov, congratulates the fighters of the Battalion named after the Apostle Andrew the First-Called on the day of their heavenly patron! - (@AussieCossack)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Big Aussie Cossack further announcement coming up on his next video that I am posting) Cynthia
❗️Sydney, Australia, December 13-14, 2025:
🙏Fathers and brothers! From my refuge in the Russian Consulate General, I, Semyon Boykov (@AussieCossack), congratulate the fighters of the Battalion named after the Apostle Andrew the First-Called on the day of their heavenly patron!
Exactly 3 years since I've been hiding here from the Australian authorities. And yesterday, December 12, my firstborn son was born!
This added fuel to the fire: the family is growing, and I'm in a trap. I appealed to President Putin before the "Year in Review" on December 19 — help us evacuate to Russia (through an exchange, diplomatic mail, or however you want).
"I so want to go home to Russia - I haven't seen my mom for so long," I write from the heart. Support me, repost!
