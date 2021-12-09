DESPERATE FAUCI: 'WE'VE GOT TO SUPERSEDE PERSONAL CHOICES!'

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Ron Paul Liberty Report
As Biden's vaccine mandates continue to be smacked down by courts, as the Senate has held a bipartisan vote rejecting mandates, as even Democrats are - according to media reports - "souring" on vaccine mandates, Fauci was asked in a MSNBC interview whether it might be time to back down a bit. Not at all! - was Fauci's response. If people won't take the shots they must be forced to take the shots, he replied. Also today - are UK's ICUs filled with the unvaccinated? Should we change the definition of "fully vaccinated"? Finally - how many Big Apple residents will DeBlasio put on the streets with his vax mandate?