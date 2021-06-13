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411 OF 724 NEW REPORTED VAERS DEATHS WERE IN JANUARY OR OLDER! THE CDC IS PARTICIPATING IN GENOCIDE
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20 views • June 13, 2021
Quick analysis showing 411 of 724 new reported DEATHS are from jabs January or older! It's a genocide being covered up by throttling information being published to public domain! We are now at ~2500 deaths published deaths Jan or older or in Simpleton speak... only the first ~36 million doses rolled out to the public by Jan. 31st. It's genocide!!!
Source: WelcomeTheEagle88 and he says "We got em by the short and curly's"
Source: WelcomeTheEagle88 and he says "We got em by the short and curly's"
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